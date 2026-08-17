Premier League is back and uncertainty pervades start of post-Guardiola era

Get this: Heading into the new top-flight season beginning Friday, nine clubs have new permanent managers — an unprecedented number at the start of an English top-flight campaign. At age 33, Fabian Hürzeler is the fifth longest-serving coach in the Premier League ... and he has been at Brighton for just two years.

The biggest vacuum needing to be filled is at City, following the departure of Guardiola after 10 record-breaking years in charge. Good luck following that, Enzo Maresca — especially after the team's lamentable performance in the Community Shield loss to Arsenal on Sunday.

Among the other top clubs with new coaches are Liverpool (Andoni Iraola), Chelsea (Xabi Alonso) and Newcastle (Matthias Jaissle) — all of which competed in the Champions League last season.