Premier League: Everton see off Chelsea for third win in a row

LIVERPOOL: Everton secured a third consecutive league victory as second-half goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and a first in the Premier League for Lewis Dobbin earned a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Goodison Park.

Saturday's win was second home victory for Everton in just four days, marking a third consecutive clean sheet and propelling them four points ahead of the relegation zone.

Both sides enjoyed chances in the opening 45 minutes, with Jordan Pickford making a flying save to keep out a swerving 25-yard effort from Cole Palmer. At the other end, Jack Harrison flashed a brilliant volley on the turn just wide of a post.

Chelsea suffered a setback around the 30-minute mark as captain Reece James had to leave the field due to what seemed to be a recurrence of the hamstring injury that sidelined him for two months earlier this season.

Everton then lost a defender of their own through injury, with Ashley Young being replaced by Nathan Patterson.

The hosts took the lead on 54 minutes from a fine counter-attack. After Armando Broja lost possession, Dwight McNeil surged forward and played in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but after his shot was kept out by Robert Sanchez, Doucoure reacted quickest to strike into the corner of the net.

Chelsea pressed for an equaliser, but were unable to convert their possession into goals, with the Everton defence, and Vitalii Mykolenko in particular, standing firm to several attacks from the visitors.

Mauricio Pochettino was forced into another change late on as goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic came on to make his Chelsea debut, with Sanchez no longer able to continue after injuring his knee.

Substitute Dobbin sealed the win two minutes into second-half stoppage time with a shot that went beneath Petrovic from the edge of the area.

A fifth home win in six matches against Chelsea moves 17th-placed Everton on to 13 points.