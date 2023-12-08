Premier League: Everton beat Newcastle to climb out of relegation zone

LIVERPOOL: Late goals from Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto earned Everton a 3-0 win as they punished Newcastle United’s defensive mistakes at a raucous Goodison Park.

The win sees Everton leapfrog Luton Town and move out of the relegation zone. Without the 10-point deduction, a sanction the Club has officially appealed, it would have seen Sean Dyche's side climb into the top half of the Premier League table.

For the second time in the space of five days, McNeil's "paintbrush" left foot set the Blues on their way to victory 11 minutes from the end. Doucoure's fifth strike of the campaign doubled the lead seven minutes later.

Then, deep into the 10 minutes of stoppage time second-half substitute Beto got in on the act, running the length of the half after being played onside by Trippier, adding a third to seal a richly deserved victory.

Only a second home win for Everton this season moves Everton into 17th, with 10 points. Newcastle are seventh with 26 points.

Notably, Seamus Coleman's made his 353rd appearance in the Premier League for Everton on the Thursday night when he returned to action from a serious knee injury, and is now the outright most of any outfield player for the Club in the competition.