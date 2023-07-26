Premier League club Fulham sign Raul Jimenez on two-year deal

Fulham Football Club which competes in the Premier League has signed Raul Jimenez on a two-year deal. As per Fulham's website, "The Club is delighted to announce the signing of Raul Jimenez from Wolverhampton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee. The striker has agreed a contract until the summer of 2025, with a Club option to extend by a further 12 months. Raul will be unveiled at our Summer Series match against Aston Villa on Wednesday evening."

After completing the signing process Raul Jimenez said, "It's really important for me to arrive here. I will try to do my best for the team, one of the most iconic teams in the Premier League." He added, "I'm happy to be here and to play in this stadium, it's a really good stadium, I like it here. I'm going to give my best to keep scoring goals in the Premier League."

Jimenez who has made a name for himself as a scorer of all sorts of goals – began his career in his native Mexico with Club America. Despite his tender age, Jimenez played a key role for the club, scoring 38 goals and assisting a further 16 in 103 appearances, helping them to win the league in 2013.

After spending a year in the Spanish capital with Atletico Madrid, the frontman headed to Benfica, where he won six trophies including the Primeira Liga in successive seasons over a three-year period in Portugal, claiming 31 goals and 14 assists. A first taste of Premier League football was next, as Wolves looked to Jimenez to spearhead their first campaign back in the top flight following their promotion alongside Fulham from the Championship in 2018.

Initially a loan deal, the club made the move permanent for 38 million euros after his 17 goals helped them to an FA Cup Semi-Final and a seventh-place finish. That standing provided Wolves a Europa League spot in 2019/20, with Jimenez registering an exceptional 14 goal involvements (10G, 4A) in 15 matches as the Midlands side reached the Quarter-Finals, where they were narrowly beaten by eventual winners Sevilla.

Jimenez was equally prolific in the Premier League that season, netting 17 times as Wolves finished seventh once again. The 2020/21 campaign was a harrowing one for Jiménez. After scoring four goals in Wolves' first six Premier League matches, he suffered a fractured skull after a clash of heads with Arsenal's David Luiz.

Despite it ending his season, thankfully the striker made a full recovery and was back in action during the club's friendlies the following summer, going on to register 10 goal involvements as Wolves secured another top-half finish. He departs Molineux having scored 57 goals, in addition to laying on 24 assists, in 166 matches for the club.

An icon in Mexico, Jimenez made his international debut more than a decade ago, and has now represented his country on 102 occasions. In that time he has scored 30 goals and also represented Mexico at no fewer than three World Cups.