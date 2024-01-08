Begin typing your search...
Premier League: Burnley vs Luton town fixture rescheduled
The match between the two promoted sides was originally scheduled for Monday 15 January.
LONDON: The Premier League fixture between Burnley and Luton Town has been given a new date of January 12.
The decision to reschedule the match came after Luton now needing an FA Cup replay, after they were held to a goalless draw in the third round against Bolton Wanderers on Sunday.
