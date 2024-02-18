Premier League: Arsenal thumps Burnley; Liverpool beat Brentford

LONDON: Arsenal stayed two points behind leaders Liverpool after another rampant display, triumphing 5-0 at Burnley on the back of last weekend’s 6-0 victory at West Ham United.

Martin Odegaard gave Arsenal an early lead and Bukayo Saka then struck twice either side of half-time, before Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz completed the rout.

The Gunners maintain their perfect start to 2024 after five straight wins and now have a better goal difference than Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Burnley have now gone seven matches without a win, leaving them in 19th on 13 points, seven points from safety.

Earlier, Liverpool confirmed that they would end the day top of the Premier League table after a win at Brentford, their first victory there in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah gets a goal and an assist on return from injury as Liverpool record a 4-1 win at Gtech Stadium.

A sublime effort from Darwin Nunez in the first half was followed by goals from Alexis Mac Allister and substitutes Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo after the interval in London.

Ivan Toney got on the scoresheet for Brentford though his effort to make it 3-1 proved to be a consolation strike for the hosts.

Defeat for Brentford in their 100th Premier League match leaves them 14th on 25 points, six clear of the bottom three.



