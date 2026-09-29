Prem Khandle and Chennai’s Rian Sarath qualify for World finals

BENGALURU: Maharashtra’s Prem Khandle and Chennai’s Rian Sarath, overall winner and first runner-up qualified for the World finals, and they will represent India in the FIM Moto Mini World Series in Valencia, Spain, on November 22-26, ahead of the final round of the FIM MotoGP.
Rithin Sai A, hailing from Coimbatore, was the second runner-up.
The FIM Moto Mini India Series, a structured platform for young riders between the age of 10 and 14 to develop their racing skills and progress towards international competition, was launched at the Meco Kartopia circuit here last weekend.
The young riders contested on the purpose-built Moto Mini Ohvale 160cc motorcycle, the same specification used in the FIM Moto Mini World Series.
This provides Indian riders with the opportunity to gain experience on the machines in a competitive environment aligned with the international Moto Mini platform.
“We brought together an experienced team of Indian motorsport officials to conduct and manage the Mini Moto India Series. Our Goal is to find an Indian talent representing India in MotoGP at some point in the future. We also look forward to collaborating with all the racing institutions across the country to speed up the process,” Ajit Bharadwaj, Managing Director, House of Machines, said.