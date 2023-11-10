Prem Cricket club beats Triplicane in TNCA league

CHENNAI: The TNCA league matches held on the 14th, 15th and 28th October witnessed Triplicane sports club register 204 runs with Venkatesh scoring an unbeaten century against Krishnaraj Memorial.

The match was reduced to 27 overs and Krishnaraj club could manage just 102 runs in 27 overs

Brief Scores:

III Division A:

Prem Cricket Club 179 in 45 overs (B Suryakanth 47, B Rajiv 47, A Jones 4/33) bt. Triplicane Cricket Club 165/9 in 45 overs (MK Sivakumar 42, B Arvind 3/25, S Mohanraj 3/32)

Note: Match reduced to 45 overs due to overnight rains.

Triplicane Sports Club 204/2 in 27 overs (S Venkatesh 109*, R Mohammed Saalim 53*) bt. Krishnaraj Memorial Club 102/7 in 27 overs (K Kanaga Rangadurai 3/19)

III Division B

In a ‘third division B’ game, S Omesh picked up a five-wicket haul for ICF sports association against SPIC Recreation club. ICF scored 195 runs in a match which was reduced to 40 overs owing to overnight rains and defeated SPIC by 52 runs.

ICF Sports Association 195/8 in 40 overs (S Omesh 54, M Pranesh 3/15) bt. SPIC Recreation Club 143 in 37 overs (A Godwin Rubesh 47, S Omesh 5/22)

Note: Match reduced to 40 overs due to overnight rains.

IOB Staff club 221/9 in 48 overs (AG Pradeep 60, Abhishek M Hegde 69, M Vishnu 3/36) bt. Mambalam Mosquitos 98/8 in 23 overs (K Aathavan Makesh 3/17)

Note: match reduced to 48 overs due to overnight rains, further rescheduled to 23 overs due to rains. IOB won by 60 runs by VJD method.

Madras Aryan Club 268/7 in 50 overs (A Jerish 94, C Sathyanarayanan 62, KV Raaghav 44) bt. Falcon Cricket Club 180 in 45.1 overs (SS Srinath 68, N Ramakrishnan 42, J Vanchinathan 3/26)

IV Division C

In the fourth division C league, Madras United Club defeated Indian Oil sports and Recreation club by 113 runs with Prem Kumar scoring a century for Madras United.

Madras United Club 249/8 in 50 overs (M Prem Kumar 103, S Rajesh 4/71) bt. Indian Oil sports and Recreation club 130 in 48.4 overs (H Muhamad Raafi 6/27, S Manikandan 3/19)

Vigneswara Cricket club 39 in 22.2 overs (S Parvesh Gautam 5/12, T Srijith 4/19) lost to Chatnath Recreation club 40/3 in 12.4 overs

Royapettah Cricket club 55 in 22.4 overs (V Karthick 5/19) lost to Book Sellers XI 56/1 in 8.1 overs

State Bank of India Recreation Club 140 in 46.5 overs (B Mohan 54, Ambrish Rangan 5/22, B Ashwin 4/45) lost to GE T&D India Sports and Recreation Club 141/7 in 41 overs (S Mohammed Irshad 43, B. Mohan 4 for 40)

Tiger Cricket Club 221 in 49.2 overs (P. Balachandar 54, S Kumar 47, S Harish 4/68, S Raja Ravi Varma 4/56) bt. Jubilee Cricket Club 203/9 in 50 overs (A Praveen Kumar 75, S. Manchanda Singh 46, S Kumar 3/37)