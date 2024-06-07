Prem bowls Chengalpattu to victory

CHENNAI: Off-spinner Prem Pandiaraj played an instrumental role in helping Chengalpattu earn a thumping 298-run win over Ranipet in the semi-finals of the TNCA Inter Districts U-19 tournament. Chengalpattu will take on Coimbatore in the final.

Ranipet’s batting came a cropper in both innings as it was skittled out for 128 and 102. In another last four clash, Coimbatore advanced to the final on virtue of first innings lead against Kancheepuram.

Brief scores: Coimbatore 398/5 in 90 overs & 180/6 in 40 overs (LR Nawin 37, Hari K Pandya 90, A Sharvin 3/32, V Jayant 3/51) drew with Kancheepuram 180 in 78 overs (Sreenath Kumar 62, Thasish Kannan 5/52) & 84/5 in 25 overs (Sreenath Kumar 39, RA Devprasad 3/48); Chengalpattu 329 & 199/7 in 40 overs (D Deepesh 75*, M Naveen 4/78) bt Ranipet 128 & 102 in 28.1 overs (K Hemprasath 33, Prem Pandiaraj 5/36)