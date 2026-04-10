Preeti, Minakshi headline India's gold rush at Asian Championships

Joining Minakshi (48kg) and Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti (54kg) at the top of the podium were Priya Ghanghas (60kg) and World Boxing Cup gold medallist Arundhati Choudhary (70kg).

The biggest setback for India came in the 57kg final, where reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria suffered a 0-5 defeat to Thailand's two-time world championships silver medallist Punrawee Ruenros, formerly known as Jutamas Jitpong.

India also secured another silver with Alfiya Pathan (80+kg) finishing runner-up. She went down 0-5 to Kazakhstan's Dina Islambekova in her lone bout of the Championships.