Pravin puts Tamil Nadu in control against Bihar

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu off-spinner R Pravin took a second five-wicket haul in as many matches to dismiss Bihar for 74 on the first day of the fifth round of the Elite Group B of the men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match in Patna on Friday.

Opting to bat first, Bihar failed to withstand the onslaught of Pravin who finished with an incredible spell of 9-2-14-5. Leg-spinner and captain VS Karthick Manikandan took two wickets. In reply, TN was placed at 178 for seven at close of play with C Andre Siddarth batting on 86 (81b, 9x4, 3x6). Bihar’s Anup Kumar took four wickets, while off-spinner Satyam Kumar scalped three wickets.

BRIEF SCORES: Bihar 74 in 34.2 overs (R Pravin 5/14) vs Tamil Nadu 178/7 in 55 overs (KTA Madhava Prasad 35, Akshay R Sarangdhar 31, C Andre Siddarth 86 batting, Anup Kumar 4/44, Satyam Kumar 3/52)