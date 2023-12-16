Begin typing your search...

Pravin puts Tamil Nadu in control against Bihar

Opting to bat first, Bihar failed to withstand the onslaught of Pravin who finished with an incredible spell of 9-2-14-5. Leg-spinner and captain VS Karthick Manikandan took two wickets.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Dec 2023 12:23 AM GMT
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu off-spinner R Pravin took a second five-wicket haul in as many matches to dismiss Bihar for 74 on the first day of the fifth round of the Elite Group B of the men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match in Patna on Friday.

Opting to bat first, Bihar failed to withstand the onslaught of Pravin who finished with an incredible spell of 9-2-14-5. Leg-spinner and captain VS Karthick Manikandan took two wickets. In reply, TN was placed at 178 for seven at close of play with C Andre Siddarth batting on 86 (81b, 9x4, 3x6). Bihar’s Anup Kumar took four wickets, while off-spinner Satyam Kumar scalped three wickets.

BRIEF SCORES: Bihar 74 in 34.2 overs (R Pravin 5/14) vs Tamil Nadu 178/7 in 55 overs (KTA Madhava Prasad 35, Akshay R Sarangdhar 31, C Andre Siddarth 86 batting, Anup Kumar 4/44, Satyam Kumar 3/52)

SportsCricketTamil NaduBiharCooch Behar TrophyMen’s U-19
