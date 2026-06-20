Prasidh Krishna really sharp, skiddy

But in the larger scheme of it all, it was the perfect contest that India could have hoped for, with less than a year to go for the ODI World Cup.

While India’s batting unit is more or less sorted, there were a few things to be ironed out in the pace-bowling department, and Prasidh Krishna did exactly that.

Despite making his debut in 2021, Krishna was always in and around the ODI scheme of things but never the first-choice.

On Saturday, the lanky pacer from Karnataka showed exactly why the selectors rated him at the first place, bowling those tough Test match lengths at Chepauk. The 30-year-old didn't need a warm-up delivery, with a wicket off the first ball of the innings, when he sent Rahmanullah Gurbaz packing.