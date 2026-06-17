Prasath, Valthapa spin web with six-wicket hauls

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner Mohan Prasath and Ashwanth Valthapa were the pick of the bowlers on day one of the second round of TNCA’s 1st Division League here on Tuesday. Prasath picked up figures of 5/38 in the first innings before doing one better, with 5/23 in the second dig. Valthapa picked up 6/41 while Manav Parakh headlined the batting efforts, with a scintillating 119 no for Vijay CC.