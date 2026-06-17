Prasath, Valthapa spin web with six-wicket hauls

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner Mohan Prasath and Ashwanth Valthapa were the pick of the bowlers on day one of the second round of TNCA’s 1st Division League here on Tuesday. Prasath picked up figures of 5/38 in the first innings before doing one better, with 5/23 in the second dig. Valthapa picked up 6/41 while Manav Parakh headlined the batting efforts, with a scintillating 119 no for Vijay CC.
Brief Scores:
Singam Puli 219/7 in 90 overs (Abhishek Tanwar 56 no, Jithendra Kumar 55, R Sibi 36; Mohamed Ali 3/62, P Saravana Kumar 2/27) vs MRC ‘A’
Sea Hawks 137/3 in 60 overs (B Sachin 53 no, Vishal 52) vs Pristine CC; Nelson SC 120 in 33.2 overs (Ashwanth Valthappa 6/41) vs Swaraj CC 155 in 40.3 overs (Shoaib Mohammed 5/51)
SKM CC 119 in 42.2 overs (Mohana Prasath 5/38) & 67/5 in 22 overs (Prasath 5/23) vs Grandslam CC 135 in 25.4 overs (Rahil Shah 6/57)
Vijay CC 268/1 in 83 overs (Manav Parakh 119 no, Madhava Prasad 89 no) vs Globe Trotters SC Young Stars CC 257/4 in 92 overs (Shrenik 59; Atheeq ur Rahman 54 no) vs Jolly Rovers CC