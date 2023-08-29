Prasad Pawar’s ton lifts Mumbai

CHENNAI: The day two of Buchi Babu tournament continued with Chhattisgarh registering 107 runs on the board against TNCA XI with Jivesh Bhutte picking up a five wicket haul for Chhattisgarh.

Group B was a high scoring affair with Madhya Pradesh scoring 440 runs with Shubham Sharma scoring a century against Haryana which has scored 111 runs for the fall of two wickets at the end of day two. Elsewhere in Salem, Jammu and Kashmir declared its innings for 285 runs for the fall of nine wickets against Mumbai who have registered 245 runs for the fall of three wickets with Prasad Pawar batting at 134. Group D witnessed CAB XI scoring 186 runs for the fall of seven wickets against TNCA XI which scored 228 runs in 65.5 overs with M Shahrukh Khan scoring a half-century.

Brief Scores: Group A: Chhattisgarh 270 and 107/3 in 32 overs (Anuj Tiwari 58 batting) vs TNCA President’s XI 208 in 59.5 overs (G Ajitesh 48, Indrajith 43, S Mohan Prasath 46, Shubham Agarwal 4/59, Jivesh Bhutte 5/69); Group B: Madhya Pradesh 440 in 132.1 overs (Arham Aqueel 49, Shubham Sharma 164, Aniket Verma 94) vs Haryana 111/2 in 45 overs (Ankit Kumar 57 batting); Group C: Jammu and Kashmir 285/9 decl. in 106.2 overs (Qamran Iqbal 58, Abdul Samad 40, Abid Mushtaq 58) vs Mumbai 245/3 in 69 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 52, Prasad Pawar 134 batting); Group D: CAB XI 193 and 186/7 in 55 overs (Shashank Singh 59, Toufik Uddin Mondal 52 batting) vs TNCA XI 228 in 65.5 overs (D Santhosh Kumar 42, M Shahrukh Khan 52, Nidhish S Rajagopal 43, Vaibhav Yadav 5/63)