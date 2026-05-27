Prannoy stuns Christie in Singapore Open

The 33-year-old Indian, a 2023 World Championships and Asian Games bronze medallist, produced a composed performance to prevail 10-21 21-12 21-18 over the world No. 5 Indonesian in just over an hour.

It was his first win over Christie in five years, having last defeated him at the 2021 Indonesia Open.

Prannoy, who played epic roles in India's 2022 Thomas Cup triumph and the recent bronze medal win in Denmark, will face Singapore's former world champion Loh Kean Yew next.