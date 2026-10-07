Prannoy out, Krishna-Pruthvi stuns fifth seeds at Arctic Open

The 34-year-old Prannoy, who was part of the Asian Games contingent, suffered a 10-21, 9-21 loss to fourth-seeded Dane Anders Antonsen to continue his wretched form this season.

However, Krishna and Pruthvi, who won back-to-back titles at the Saint-Denis Reunion Open and VI Mexican International Challenge in May, saw off fifth seeds He and Ren 10-21, 21-18, 22-20 to notch up one of the biggest wins of their careers.