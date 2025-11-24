Pranjali wins 25m pistol gold in Deaflympics

TOKYO: Pranjali Prashant Dhumal won gold in the women's 25m pistol event, her third medal in the Deaflympics here on Monday.

She had earlier won gold in the mixed pistol event with Abhinav Deshwal, and a silver in the women's air pistol.

Mosina Halyna of Ukraine won the silver and Jeon Jiwon of Korea took the bronze.

Anuya Prasad, who had won gold in women's air pistol event, finished at fourth place.

Pranjali had qualified for the finals with a new qualification world record and Deaflympic record score of 573 out of 600.

On Sunday, Abhinav Deshwal had won India's 15th medal in shooting at the Deaflympics, clinching the gold in the 25m pistol event with a record in qualification.