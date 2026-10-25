Pranesh, Aravindh to feature in Chola Chess Open

The tournament will bring together 80 players, including 20 Indian grandmasters and 12 grandmasters from other federations. Every participant is rated 2250 or above on the FIDE scale, with 75 of the 80 players holding a FIDE title. With an average rating of around 2400 Elo, the tournament is expected to rank among the strongest open chess events held in India.

It will offer players the opportunity to earn Grandmaster (GM), International Master (IM), Woman Grandmaster (WGM) and Woman International Master (WIM) norms. FIDE's title regulations set requirements for the mix of federations and for the titles and ratings of opponents, so a field with substantial foreign participation and a high average rating is particularly valuable for players pursuing norms.

“India’s emergence as a global chess powerhouse requires sustained access to world-class competitive match play. At Chola Foundation, we remain committed to strengthening India’s competitive chess ecosystem and developing the next generation of champions,” Ravindra Kumar Kundu, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company MD & CEO said.

Players from 12 chess federations will take part, with 22 of the 87 participants representing federations outside India, giving the chance for Indian players to face opponents of different nationalities at a single event.