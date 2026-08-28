Pranavi opens with 69, leads Indian challenge at KPMG Women’s Irish Open

Pranavi who has been one of India’s better performers on the Ladies European Tour this season, with a Top-5 at Dutch Ladies and four other Top-20 finishes, produced a steady round in wet conditions at the Palmer South Course.

Starting from the 10th tee, she picked up three birdies on the back stretch on the 10th, 16th and 17th before adding another birdie on the first hole.

Pranavi, a winner last year in a mixed event played alongside men on the IGPL Tour in India, dropped her only shot of the round at the eighth, her penultimate hole, to close with a three-under 69 and put herself in a strong position ahead of the second round.

Diksha, currently 11th on the LET Order of Merit, and Tvesa both carded 74s to be tied 69th and will need better scores in the second round to move safely inside the cut line.

Diksha, who also started from the 10th, had an inconsistent round with two birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey.