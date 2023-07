Prajwol bowls Kanyakumari to emphatic win

CHENNAI: Offspinner MS Prajwol Nath’s sensational spell of five for 27 paved the way for a thumping 183-run win for Kanyakumari over Ariyalur in the first round of the TNCA U-14 Inter Districts tournament.

Set to chase 233, Ariyalur was skittled out for 49 with Prajwol Nath and F Sushil Benowin (4/16) sharing nine wickets between them.

Venue: Pudukottai: Kanyakumari 232 in 44.4 overs (G Rohith Garwin 37, S Abisheak 27) bt Ariyalur 49 in 19 overs (MS Prajwol Nath 5/27, F Sushil Benowin 4/16); Pudukottai 84 in 29.4 overs lost to Cuddalore 86/6 in 30.3 overs (M Pandiyan 27*, D Keerthivasan 3/31)

: Thiruvarur: Tirupattur 62 in 26 overs (B Ajesh 3/4) lost to Krishnagiri 63/3 in 12.1 overs (Rickraj Singh 26); Thiruvarur 176 in 49.5 overs (Gokuldhakshith 54, Veerendhar 29, MN Shrihari 3/21, Aswath 3/37) lost to Madurai 180/4 in 32 overs (M Aswath 41, M Vigneshwaran 37, Deekshidhan 36)

: Karur: Nilgiris 116 in 47.2 overs (S Anish 3/19) bt Namakkal 106 in 47.1 overs (Ishaan 4/18); Karur 231/9 in 50 overs (Lakshith 60, Pugal 34, R Hariharan 31, Ashish Kumar 3/45) bt Nagapattinam 40 in 21.1 overs (Lakshith 4/12, Deepak Priyan 4/12)

: Mayiladuthurai: Thanjavur 190/8 in 50 overs (S Arya 43, SV Harikesh 34, P Aadhavan 26, S Hemnath 29*) lost to Virudhunagar 191/5 in 45.1 overs (M Muthu Jeeva 71, R Srinath 26, KB Jaidhev 3/20); Mayiladuthurai 126/8 in 50 overs (J Diwaker 31*, D Jerome Adam 3/23, AI Ashwin 3/28) lost to Tirunelveli 129/1 in 33.4 overs (D Levlin Damian Asir 51)

: Thoothukudi: Kallakurichi 120 in 34 overs (N Deva 34, S Sachiv Kumar 3/24, B Kaushik Rattan 3/4) bt Thoothukudi 60 in 17.3 overs (S Aathish 3/26, N Deva 3/4); Salem 156 in 49.5 overs (Mohamed Arfaz 30, R Chandrasekar 3/32) bt Coimbatore 150 in 49.3 overs (Raghavan 34, K Rahul 34, S Sastik 30*)