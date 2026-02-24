Prague Chess Festival: Gukesh eyes his first success of the year

Seeded second in a young elite field, Gukesh will have his task cut out against the likes of top-seeded German Vincent Keymer and Uzbek Nodirbek Abdusattorov who are both currently performing better than him if results in the past few events are anything to go by.

Keymer, ranked fourth globally in live ratings, is just ahead of Abdusattorov while Gukesh, ranked 10th, is the highest-rated Indian.

It wasn't too long ago when there were as many as three Indians in the top-10 but Arjun Erigaisi, and R Praggnanandhaa have both dropped down recently, allowing Gukesh, who has been consistent if not at his best, to be the new India number one in live rankings.