Pragmatic Pragg wins maiden Rapid & Blitz honours in style

The 20-year-old finished with 23.5 points, comfortably ahead of Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan, one of the contenders for the world championship cycle.

Not losing any games on the final day of the last rapid and blitz in the Grand Chess Tour, Praggnanandhaa jumped to second spot in the GCT, which almost guarantees a place in the grand finale scheduled later this year.

The Indian will just have to keep up his form in the last tournament of the season, which will be played under the classical system.

After winning the rapid section with a marginal lead against Sindarov, Pragg lost only one game in the blitz and scored the requisite victories to end up with 11.5 points out of a possible 18.