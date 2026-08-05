Praggnanandhaa leads after rapid phase at St. Louis, blitz next

The Indian, who is no longer a part of 2026 World Championship, displayed some immaculate technique, precision and the will to win in the rapid section that spanned over nine rounds in this annual edition that is a part of professional chess for several years now.

Praggnanandhaa lost the ninth and final round in the rapid section to Dutch GM Jorden van Foreest but still managed to retain a one-point lead, finishing ahead of Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov, who will challenge D. Gukesh in the World Championship title showdown later this year.

However, the GCT's last rapid and blitz event is not just based on the rapid section but there are 18 more blitz games to be played before the winner is determined for the USD 200,000 prize pool out of which USD 50,000 goes to the champion.