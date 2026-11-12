Praggnanandhaa calls Gukesh-Sindarov World Championship clash 'next-generation match'

Both Gukesh and Sindarov are 20-years-old, making it the youngest classical World Championship match in chess history. The contest will be held in Geneva from November 24 to December 12.

"I have known both for a long time already; we have grown up together, so I know them well. Personally, it will be interesting for me to see the games and watch them play in the match.

"It's going to be interesting for all of us, it's like a next-generation match," Praggnanandhaa told PTI on the sidelines of the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot here.

The 21-year-old Praggnanandhaa himself has enjoyed a stellar season, becoming the first Indian to win both Norway Chess and the Grand Chess Tour this year.

While admitting that his recent success has boosted his confidence, Praggnanandhaa said he was not taking anything for granted at the Budapest event, which features a combination of fast classical, rapid and blitz formats.

"For sure, when you have good results, it gives a lot of confidence. But every event is a new one. It's not given, just because you performed well in a previous tournament, that you'll perform here.

"And it's also a unique format, so I think everyone has an equal shot. We'll see how it goes," he said.

The Budapest event is a pilot for a proposed Grand Slam-style tour, which will bring together the world's leading players across three formats to identify the most complete player.

Praggnanandhaa said the pilot would help players understand the demands of the format before the full-fledged tour gets underway next year.

"I think the first thing to prepare is properly understand the format, which I think I have, sort of. Let's see. But it's a pilot event, so it's good that we have such an event before the actual Tour starts, so we can try all these things out," he said.

However, he cautioned against drawing conclusions from a single pilot event.

"Only when this event gets over can we understand a lot about these formats. By next year, we'll get a clearer picture, but one event doesn't prove too much.

"With the tour that will happen next year, we'll get a clearer picture on who is a complete player," he said.