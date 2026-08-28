Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian to win Grand Chess Tour title

Praggnanandhaa made a remarkable turnaround on Thursday after trailing Caruana by six points at the start of the day at the Saint Louis Chess Club here.

The Indian eventually prevailed 15-13 to win his maiden GCT title and pocket USD 200,000 as the winning purse.

The title win also guaranteed Praggnanandhaa a spot in the next year's Grand Chess Tour along with Caruana, and another American Wesley So, who defeated Vincent Keymer of Germany 18-12 to take the third place.

"Honestly, I didn't think I had many chances today," Praggnanandhaa told 'Chess.com'.

"It's not every day that you can get one win from Fabi, but to get two, it was important in the rapid."