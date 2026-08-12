Praggnanandhaa beats Sindarov in Sinquefield Cup

But then what he possibly did not account for was Praggnanandhaa’s tenacity. It paid off in the end for the Indian as from what the computer was claiming to be a drawn endgame turned in to a winning one in no time. The game lasted as many as 95 moves.

With Praggnanandhaa reaching 1.5 points from his two games, the overnight leader Fabiano Caruana of United States was the only one to end matters peacefully with a draw against Anish Giri of Holland.

The Dutchman is known for his deep opening preparation and he did not disappoint his fans but Caruana was well armed with his black piece.

After just one decisive result in the first round, the equation changed dramatically with four decisive results in round two as Levon Aronian of United States showed his class to beat Vincent Keymer of Germany, Wesley So of United States proved superior against Jorden Van Foreest of Holland and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, the consistent Frenchman, defeated Savian Sameul of United States.