Pragg, Gukesh shine in India’s flawless run

Praggnanandhaa may have started with three draws against lower ranked players but when it mattered the most the Indian came up with a fine game to beat in-form Anish Giri while Gukesh put it across Erwin l’Ami to score his fourth win in five games.

On the second board, Arjun Erigaisi played out a draw with Jorden Van Foreest, while Nihal Sarin did not face many hurdles and drew with Loek Van Wely on the third. With their fifth victory on the trot, the Indian men kept their date with the second consecutive gold in the Olympiad having won the previous edition held at Budapest in 2024.