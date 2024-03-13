Pradosh’s century bails out Vijay against Rovers

CHENNAI: Pradosh Ranjan Paul’s second century of the season helped Vijay CC score 293 for 8 against Jolly Rovers on the first day of the sixth round of the TNCA First Division League here on Tuesday.

Pradosh scored 118 (170b, 10x4, 1x6) and was involved in a 137-run partnership for the fourth wicket with KB Arun Karthick who contributed 47.

Elsewhere, Grand Slam’s veteran left-arm spinner Rahil Shah took four wickets for five runs (including a hat-trick) to skittle out MRC ‘A’ for 158. Shah received good support from pacer Aswin Crist who scalped three wickets for 34 runs. At the close of play, Grand Slam reached 140 for three with S Lokeshwar batting on 54 (85b, 10x4).

BRIEF SCORES: Vijay 293/8 in 89 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 118, KB Arun Karthick 47) vs Jolly Rovers; Sea Hawks 180 in 65.5 overs (M Vishal 85, Dharmendra Jadeja 7/64) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 70/4 in 27.2 overs; AGORC 114 in 47.5 overs (L Sathiyannaarayan 6/38, Rajwinder Singh 4/44) vs India Pistons 140/7 in 44 overs (Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 43 batting, Vignesh Kannan 3/39, AC Prathiban 3/64); MRC ‘A’ 158 in 48.5 overs (B Anirudh Sitaram 47, Rahil Shah 4/5 (incl. an hattrick – 3.5-1-5-4), A Aswin Crist 3/34) vs Grand Slam 140/3 in 35 overs (S Lokeshwar 54 batting); Alwarpet 240/5 in 92 overs (S Radhakrishnan 101 batting, Tushar Raheja 78, K Ajay Krishna 3/57) vs Globe Trotters; Young Stars 218 in 81.3 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 54, V Ganga Sridhar Raju 80, J Kousik 54 not out, Sachin Rathi 5/66) vs Nelson 16/1 in 7overs