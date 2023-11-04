Pradosh stars in TN win

RAJKOT: The Group B fixtures of the BCCI men’s U23 state-A took place on Friday with Tamil Nadu getting the better of Chandigarh beating them by 34 runs. Pradosh Paul’s century stood for Tamil Nadu as they registered 295 runs on the board.

Elsewhere, Tamil Nadu’s women’s U19 team dominated Tripura in a Group E - T20 fixture. Tamil Nadu opted to field after winning the toss and restricted Tripura to 47 runs which was successfully chased in about 10 overs thereafter.

Brief Scores:

•Tamil Nadu 295/8 in 50 overs (R Vimal Khumar 41, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 144) bt. Chandigarh 261 in 47.4 overs (Nehal Pajni 54, Chirag Dhindsa 64, Harnoor Singh 49, VP Diran 4/46)

•Tripura (Women-U19) 47 in 19.5 overs (Madhumitha Anbu 3/5, Janlin Chandra 3/6) lost to Tamil Nadu 51/0 in 9.1 overs.