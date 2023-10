Pradosh Ranjan’s ton goes in vain

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu skipper Pradosh Ranjan Paul’s unbeaten 129 (132b, 13x4, 2x6) went in vain as his team lost to Madhya Pradesh by two wickets in the first round of the BCCI Men’s U-23 Group B one-day tournament in Rajkot on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, TN scored 246 for seven with MP’s Aryan Pandey taking three wickets for 50 runs. In reply, MP captain Akshat Raghuwanshi scored a match-winning 100 (109b, 10x4) and he received good support from Aryan Deshmukh who contributed 40 as their team won with four balls to spare.

Tamil Nadu 246/7 in 50 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 129 not out, Aryan Pandey 3/50) lost to Madhya Pradesh 249/8 in 49.2 overs (Abhishek Mavi 25, Akshat Raghuwanshi 100, Aryan Deshmukh 40)