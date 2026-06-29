Pradosh Ranjan Paul pockets crucial ton

Brief Scores:

Sea Hawks C C vs Young Stars C C at Tagore College Grounds

Young Stars 232/4 in 93 overs (S. Shrenik 49, Adittya Varadharajan 87 batting, Badrinath 34; Daryl S. Ferrario 2/57, P. Saravanan 2/72) vs Sea Hawks

SKM C C vs GlobeTrotters S C at RKM - Vivekananda College Grounds

SKM CC 250/7 in 88 overs (S. Abishiek.49, C. Hari Nishaanth 42, J. Kousik 56 batting, V. Maaruthi Raghav 45; S Ajith Ram 3/70) vs Globe Trotters

Jolly Rovers C C vs Singam Puli at IITM-Chemplast Grounds

Jolly Rovers 186 in 71.4 overs (P. Khush Bardia 50, S. Ganesh 43; K. Aashiq 4/40, M. Mathivanan 4/31) vs Singam Puli 64/2 in 16 overs

Vijay C C vs Grand Slam C C at CSK – Guru Nanak College Grounds

Vijay 284/3 in 90 overs (Manav Parakh 56, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 117 batting, B. Aparajith 72 batting; K. Veeraviswa 2/69) vs Grand Slam CC

Nelson S C vs Pristine C C at Nelson – Wahe Guru ‘A’ Grounds

Pristine 316/9 in 90 overs (Siddharth Mahadevan 45, Mann K. Bafna 93, Monish Satish 40 batting; R. Sanjay Yadav 5/71, Sachin Rathi 3/89) vs Nelson

MRC ‘A’ C C vs Swaraj C C at A.M. Jain College Grounds

Swaraj 187 in 74.5 overs (Himalaya 34, Ashwanth Valthapa 45, P. Saravana Kumar 3/42, C.V. Achyuth 2/42, S. Mohamed Ali 2/39, Vijay Shankar 2/8) vs MRC ‘A’ 28/0 in 10 overs