Prachi wins bronze in women's 400m at Asian Games

Prachi bagged the third place with a timing of 53.21seconds.

Salwa Naser of Bahrain, expectedly, won the gold with a Games record of 49.20s, while the silver went to Iran's Zahra Zarei Manoujan who clocked 52.38s.

The other Indian in the line-up, Kiran Pahal finished fifth with a timing of 53.41s.

A delighted Prachi has now set her sights on the 4x400m relay but said she has proved her mettle in the individual event on Saturday.