Sports

Prachi wins bronze in women's 400m at Asian Games

Prachi bagged the third place with a timing of 53.21seconds.
Bronze medallist India's Prachi Choudhary, right, celebrates with gold medallist Bahrain's Salwa Naser after the women's 400m final race during the 20th Asian Games
Bronze medallist India's Prachi Choudhary, right, celebrates with gold medallist Bahrain's Salwa Naser after the women's 400m final race during the 20th Asian GamesPTI
Updated on

NAGOYA: India's Prachi Choudhary won a bronze medal in women's 400m final at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

Prachi bagged the third place with a timing of 53.21seconds.

Salwa Naser of Bahrain, expectedly, won the gold with a Games record of 49.20s, while the silver went to Iran's Zahra Zarei Manoujan who clocked 52.38s.

The other Indian in the line-up, Kiran Pahal finished fifth with a timing of 53.41s.

A delighted Prachi has now set her sights on the 4x400m relay but said she has proved her mettle in the individual event on Saturday.

"This is a very special medal for me because people kept on telling me that I can win medals only in relays. Today I have proved that I can also win medal in individual 400m also, that too in Asian Games," Prachi said.

"I had run and trained under rain so many times, so it was not new to me," she said taking about the rainy conditions on Saturday.

Bronze Medal
Asian Games
Prachi Choudhary
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in