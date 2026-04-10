Powell rues umpiring 'blunder', sluggish wicket after KKR's narrow loss to LSG

From 128/7 after 16 overs, LSG pulled off a three-wicket win in a last-ball thriller here on Thursday, powered by a stunning late assault from rookie Mukul Choudhary, who smashed an unbeaten 54 off 27 balls (7x6, 2x4).

"You want to make Eden Gardens your fortress, it's your home with your fans behind you. It always feels good at home, but credit to the youngster (Mukul), he batted really well," Powell said at the post-match media interaction, referring to KKR’s four-match winless run, despite playing three at home.

Put in, KKR posted 181/4 but it felt they fell short of a 200-plus total after Finn Allen (9) was dismissed in controversial fashion.