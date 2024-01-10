Possible football transfer deals in January window

The January transfer window is well underway and a lot of deals have been completed since January 1. With 21 more days to go, there is a lot of possibility for a lot more deals to be completed. Here is a look at the potential deals that could go through in the coming days.

Jadon Sancho from Manchester United to Dortmund The young English midfielder is close to making a return to his former club. According to recent reports, Manchester United are close to agreeing a loan deal for the rest of the season.

Jordan Henderson The former Liverpool star who made a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq is looking to make a return to Europe. He received a lot of criticism from the England fans for his transfer. The 33-year-old is keen to take on a new challenge and could find a way out of the SPL if he finds a suitable club.

Radu Dragusin from Genoa to Tottenham The Romanian defender was being targeted by Tottenham and Bayern Munich. However, according to Sky Sports, Dragusin has decided to snub the German club and join Tottenham.

Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich to PSG The German defensive midfielder is currently being targeted by the French giants. According to Sky Germany, PSG are currently working on a deal to acquire the services of the midfielder in January.