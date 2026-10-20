Portuguese FA suspends Cristiano Ronaldo for 30 days, imposes €255 fine

The 41-year-old forward faces disciplinary action over his decision to depart the national team camp, with the federation imposing the suspension after initiating formal proceedings against the Portugal captain, as per Goal.com.

In late September, Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly clashed with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus after remaining on the bench during the national team's 2-1 international victory over Norway. Cristiano Ronaldo claimed that Jesus had assured him beforehand that he would play for around 30 minutes.