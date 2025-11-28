Portugal wins FIFA Under-17 World Cup title against Austria

DOHA: Portugal won the FIFA Under-17 World Cup title Thursday, beating Austria 1-0 in the final of a 48-nation tournament where European teams took the first three places.

Benfica forward Anísio Cabral narrowly stayed onside to receive a pass across the goalmouth and score into an empty net in the 32nd minute.

It was Cabral's seventh goal of the tournament, one fewer than Austria's Golden Ball winner Johannes Moser.

It was Portugal's first U17 title and came in the 20th edition of an event FIFA has expanded and now organizes annually instead of every two years.

Qatar staged this edition and also will host in each of the next four years.

Earlier in Doha, goalkeeper Alessandro Longoni saved two penalties as Italy beat Brazil 4-2 in a shootout after a 0-0 draw in the third-place game.