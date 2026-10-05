Portugal team officials say door is open for Cristiano Ronaldo to return after ‘misunderstanding'

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus and federation president Pedro Proença have downplayed the “misunderstanding” that led to Ronaldo's decision to leave the national team's training camp last week, saying after a 2-1 win over Norway in the Nations League on Sunday that the veteran star can return whenever he wants.

“We are talking about the greatest player of all time, a player who has given more than two decades to Portuguese soccer,” Proença told Portuguese television channel RTP. "He will always be part of this squad if he is technically fit to play. Cristiano knows this. He knows that is the sentiment. What happened was a misunderstanding that needs to be resolved internally.”

The 41-year-old Ronaldo walked out on Portugal's training camp on Wednesday, hours after Jesus said the veteran star would not start in a game against Denmark in the Nations League. Jesus had kept Ronaldo on the bench in a previous match despite saying he would play.