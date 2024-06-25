Ponabinesh bowls IJL to win

CHENNAI: S Ponabinesh’s six for 19 helped IJL earn a four-wicket win over EPFO in Group B of the 19th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy. After bundling out EPFO for 93, IJL reached the target in 19.5 overs with R Rajesh Kumar scoring an unbeaten 52.

In Group A, Wheels India Ltd eased to an 81-run victory over Air Force Station, Avadi. Air Force’s medium pacer Vinay Patil’s spell of five for 37 went in vain.

Brief scores: Group A: Wheels India Ltd 155 in 29.2 overs (M Udaya Kumar 37, D Alexander David Raj 32, C Sathya Kumar 26, Vinay Patil 5/37, Nitesh Kumar 3/30) bt Air Force Station, Avadi 74 in 24 overs (M Raviteja 3/24)

Group B: EPFO 93 in 23.2 overs (S Ramesh 27, S Ponabinesh 6/19) lost to IJL 94/6 in 19.5 overs (R Rajesh Kumar 52*)