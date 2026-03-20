Political tug of war over Iranian women''s soccer team prompts criticism in Australia

The evidence is that of seven Iranian women who initially accepted asylum in Australia, five changed their minds within days and returned to the team for reasons undisclosed.

Refugee advocate says outcome far from ideal Critics argue the outcome might have been different had the women been provided with independent legal advice earlier and the process not been so rushed.

"We ended up with an outcome that is certainly far from ideal," said Graham Thom, advocacy coordinator for the Refugee Council of Australia, a non-profit umbrella organization representing asylum seekers.

"Hopefully the two who are remaining get the protection they need, but we just hope that those who have returned are also safe," he added.

Iran has claimed victory in the extraordinary public relations battle that played out since Immigration Minister Tony Burke released to the media on March 10 a photo of him posing with five women who had accepted protection visas.