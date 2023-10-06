PM Modi to inaugurate 37th National Games on Oct 26 in Goa

PANAJI: The 37th National Games will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 26 at 6.30 p.m. in Goa.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday addressed a press conference and said that the National Games event will be unique this time.

He said that the inaugural function will take place at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Fatorda, South Goa.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present on the occasion. He will kick off the event on October 26," he said, adding that games will take place from October 26 to November 9.

He said that Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of state for tourism Shripad Naik, Goa Sports Minister Govind Gaude will be present on the occasion.

Sawant said that 43 sports disciplines will be played.

"Games will take place at 28 venues in Panaji, Mapusa, Margao, Colva, Vasco and Ponda. This time around 10,806 athletes will participate, in which participation of women is around 49 per cent," Sawant said.

Sawant appealed to people to support this event to make it successful.

"Arrangements will be made to broadcast the events through various platforms, so maximum people can watch it and youth gets inspiration from it," he said.

"It is a great honour for Goans to host such a big event. Let us together be a part of it, in some or the other way and make this event a grand success. This should be a memorable event in the years to come," he added.