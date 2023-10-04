PM Modi praises archers for exceptional skill as they win gold in Asian Games

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam for winning a gold archery competition at the Asian Games, saying their exceptional skill, precision and teamwork have ensured great result.

''Well done @VJSurekha and Ojas, for hitting the bullseye in the Mixed Team Compound event, leading to a perfect podium finish. Their exceptional skill, precision and teamwork have ensured great results. Congrats to them,'' Modi said on X.

A supremely confident Deotale and Vennam defeated their South Korean opponents by one-point and clinched their second gold medal in archery.



Modi also complimented Ram Baboo and Manju Rani for bringing glory to India with the bronze medal in the 35km race walk mixed team event. ''This would not be possible without the tremendous endurance and determination shown by these amazing athletes,'' he said.