PM Modi meets Asian Games medal winners; reiterates resolve to host 2036 Olympics

The PM posed for pictures with the medal-winners and was presented with memorabilia ranging from signed jerseys to a bow from 17-year-old recurve archery sensation Kumkum Mohod, who won two gold medals (individual and women's team) and a silver (mixed team).

The contingent was accompanied by top officials of their respective governing bodies, including International Cricket Council Chairman Jay Shah and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P T Usha among others.

"You have made 140 crore Indians proud. The biggest success is to make the tri-colour fly high. That's why your success is not just yours but it belongs to crores of our countrymen. I congratulate you on behalf of the entire country," the PM said in his address to the medal winners.

"India is emerging in establishing itself as a credible and hospitable country for international sports events. We are bidding for 2036 Olympics and it is our resolve that we will host the games," he asserted.

India won 85 medals at the Asian Games, including 21 gold. The count was lower than the 106 medals achieved in the previous edition in Hangzhou but the performance of India's Games debutants was heartening as they claimed 41 medals for the country.

"I especially want to congratulate our women athletes, they contributed 38 medals to our tally and 11 of those medals were gold," Modi said lauding the cricket teams, the hockey teams and the performance of archers, who won five gold medals.

"The women's hockey team ended a 44-year wait with its gold medal, it is highly appreciable," he added.

The entire men's T20 team led by Shreays Iyer, which has a match against the West Indies in Bengaluru on Saturday, was in attendance, along with the women's team, which is due to take on Zimbabwe in a T20 in Raipur on Friday.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who captained the side to the Asiad gold, before stepping down from her role a few days ago, was also in attendance and presented a jersey signed by the medal-winning team to the PM. Her successor Smriti Mandhana also posed with her.

Golfer Pranavi Urs gave Modi her glove and a golf ball in a frame.