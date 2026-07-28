PM Modi lauds Sharmila Dhankar for ending long wait for para-athletics gold CWG

Sharmila won the gold medal in the women’s shot put F57 event, with a season-best effort of 9.81m in Glasgow, becoming India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games para-athletics gold medallist. Her triumph ended India’s 20-year wait for a para-athletics medal at the Games.

"History has been created in Glasgow! Congratulations to Sharmila for a very special Gold in the Women's Shot Put F57 event and also for a season-best throw. This remarkable performance ends a two-decade-long wait for para-athletics gold at the Commonwealth Games. My best wishes for the endeavours ahead," PM Modi wrote on X.

Shot Putter Shilpa Shyla also secured a dramatic bronze medal in the same event after a successful post-match protest and review stripped Nigeria’s Eucharia Iyiazi of her valid mark.