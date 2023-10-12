PM Modi lauds Men in Blue after thumping win over Afghanistan

NEW DELHI: After India's awe-inspiring performance against Afghanistan on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated skipper Rohit Sharma and his Men in Blue for registering back-to-back wins in the ongoing ODI World Cup.

Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi praised the hosts for their sparkling, all-round performance against Afghanistan.

"After a memorable win in their opening match against Australia, our cricket team continues their excellent performance with an impressive win against Afghanistan in the World Cup. Congratulations to the team," PM Modi posted on X.

After a memorable win in their opening match against Australia, our cricket team continues their excellent performance with an impressive win against Afghanistan in the World Cup. Congratulations to the team. #INDvsAFG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2023

Making short work of what appeared to be a challenging target at the mid-innings break, skipper Rohit Sharma blazed his way to registering the fastest century by an Indian at the World Cup.

Carting the Afghan bowlers to all parts, Rohit shattered West Indian Chris Gayle's record for most sixes in 50-over cricket. In the company of his opening partner Ishan Kishan, the skipper literally took the wind out of Afghan sails with his blistering knock.

In the first dig, Afghanistan posted a challenfing target of 273 runs riding on stellar knocks of 80 and 62 by skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai.

Spearheading the Indian attack, Jasprit Bumrah came up with a remarkable effort picking up four wickets at the expense of only 39 runs on a placid surface. All-rounder Hardik Pandya also delivered the goods with the ball, picking up a couple of wickets in 10 overs. Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav also bowled miserly spells, scalping a wicket apiece.

Rohit set the tone for a rousing Indian win with a sizzling 131 runs from 84 balls, with his rollicking opening partnership of 156 with Kishan leaving the Afghans deflated.

Carrying forward the Indian innings after the fall of Rohit and Ishan's wickets, Virat Kohli scored a calm but stroke-filled 55 runs off 56 balls at a healthy strike rate of 98.21. The former skipper brought up the winning boundary, capping off a dominating win by the hosts.

