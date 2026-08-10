PM meets CWG medallists: Lauds Lovlina for objecting to distorted India map; feeds laddus to Mirabai

The PM heard from the medallists about their experiences building up to the Commonwealth Games and during their stay in Glasgow in the interaction which took place on Sunday and was also attended by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P T Usha.

"Kya hua wo restaurant waale se jhagda kar rahi thi? (What happened, you were fighting with that restaurant guy?)" Modi asked Lovlina, who won the 75kg category silver, in the little over 10-minute video of the interaction shared by his office on Monday.

The Assam boxer laughed and replied, "We had such a good performance and it was the last day of the Games. It was a happy occasion sir, we were celebrating and I didn't like it when I saw the distorted flag. I politely told them and they have made the changes also."

The PM, while applauding her, said it was a thoughtful gesture at a time when she was just out to celebrate her triumph. India won 39 medals in the truncated Games to finish fourth. The tally included 13 gold medals, seven of them coming in boxing.

"To be able to recognise the significance of that map at a time when you were celebrating and the Games were over, I can tell you truthfully, that video was not ordinary. It will be remembered by people for a very long time," he told the Tokyo Olympics bronze-winner.