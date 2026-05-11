Playoff pressure builds as SRH face GT in high-stakes clash

With the top three sides -- RCB, SRH and GT -- all locked on 14 points, net run rate could become a decisive factor in the race for the playoffs, making it imperative for SRH to improve theirs in front of their home crowd. SRH have found their rhythm at the right time, with the emphatic 33-run win over Punjab Kings underlining their immense batting potential after piling up a massive 235 for 4. But despite their resurgence and stronger position on the table, they cannot afford complacency as the race for the playoffs remains extremely tight and a single misstep could prove costly.