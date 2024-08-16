Playing India at World Cups is always a great challenge, says NZ's Amelia Kerr

NEW DELHI: Amelia Kerr, New Zealand women’s all-rounder, believes playing against India in the World Cups is her favourite cricketing challenge. Amelia has played starring roles in New Zealand’s recent ODI wins over India, especially in the 2022 ODI World Cup at home, where she hit a half-century and took 3-56 with her leg spin.

“I think playing at World Cups, playing India is something I think that's always a great challenge because wherever you are in the world, they get a crowd that is supporting them. And spin is key for them.”

“The ability to play spin well, especially in sub-continent conditions, I think that's a great challenge. And they’ve got some world-class (players), so I think for me that’s a key match-up and playing them is always a challenge,” said Amelia on the ICC 100% Cricket Superstars video.

She also said her favourite type of dismissal as a bowler is of beating the batter in the air and then having them stumped, like how she got India captain Mithali Raj out in the 2022 World Cup.

“My favourite (type of) wicket is when they haven't picked you. You beat someone through the gate. And I guess probably the wickets that mean the most is when they're game-changing, of one of the best players in the team, and you kind of make a breakthrough with something special.”

Amelia started as a bowling all-rounder but is now a regular top-order batter. She was just 17 when asked to open the batting by her coach, and then went on to score a historic 232 not out against Ireland, the highest-ever score in Women’s ODIs, laced with 31 fours and two sixes.

“The coach told me that I was opening the batting and I'd never opened the batting before. I was always in the lower order at that point, and I just wanted to make the most of the opportunity and do something special."

Though power-hitting has taken cricket by storm, Amelia thinks there’s still room for batters who value timing and placement of the shots a lot. “The power game is probably not something I'm known for around the world. And, I mean, it's nice when you're batting with (New Zealand veteran) Sophie Devine, and you see her clearing the roof at the other end. But for me, it's about placement and timing.”

Amelia signed off by saying playing cricket for New Zealand with her sister Jess Kerr is an out of the world feeling for her. “To represent your country with your sister is amazing. We always kind of share that moment when we sing the national anthem together. There’s something that's really special for us.”

“One game that stands out a lot was after the series I came back from mental health, and we played India at home, and we chased down 280. And I was batting in the middle of Jess and I got a hundred that day and Jess hit the winning runs. We kind of had a few tours not being together through her being injured and my mental health. So it just felt like a pretty special moment for the both of us and our family.”