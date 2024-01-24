Players to watch out in India vs England 1st Test match

NEW DELHI: The first of the much-anticipated five-match Test series between India and England will get underway at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The series, part of the current cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC), promises fascinating and pulsating action between the two cricketing giants. On the eve of the opening Test, here are two players from both sets of teams to look forward to:

Rohit Sharma India skipper Rohit Sharma will play a pivotal in the forthcoming Test match against England in Hyderabad. In his previous Test match against South Africa, the 36-year-old scored 39 runs from 50 balls to help his side dominate over the Proteas.

KL Rahul The star middle-order batter KL Rahul has always played a pivotal when India suffered, and it is likely that will once again play a massive role in the first Test match.

Ravindra Jadeja Star India spinner Ravindra Jadeja will lead the Indian bowling attack in the upcoming Test match against England in Hyderabad. In a spin-friendly pitch, he will get an opportunity to pick wickets.

Ben Duckett English batter Ben Duckett can play spin attack better than his other teammates, which will help the visitors to dominate the first Test match. He made his Test debut in 2016, following which he appeared in 28 innings and scored 1121 runs at an average of 43.12.