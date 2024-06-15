Begin typing your search...

Players to watch out in India vs Canada T20 World Cup match

Unbeaten India will face Canada in their last group stage match at Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, Florida.

ByANIANI|15 Jun 2024 8:10 AM GMT
Players to watch out in India vs Canada T20 World Cup match
Team India (Photo/ANI)

NEW DELHI: Unbeaten India will lock horns against Canada in their last match of the group stage at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday.

Let's take a look at the key players in this clash.

Arshdeep Singh

India's left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh was named the Player of the Match against the US on Wednesday after he picked up four wickets and gave nine runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 2.20.

Source: X

Suryakumar Yadav

India's right-hand batter Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten innings of 50 runs from 49 balls, laced with two fours and sixes each at a strike rate of 102.04 against the hosts, United States.

Source: ICC

Hardik Pandya

India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been one of the driving forces for the Indian team in the bowling department. In three matches, he has scythed seven wickets at an economy of 6.37. While with the bat, he has yet to make an impact.

Source: BCCI

Aaron Johnson

Canada opener Aaron Johnson scored 44-ball 52 against Pakistan in the previous fixture. The right-hand batter scored runs at a strike rate of 118.18 with the help of four boundaries and four maximums each.

Source: ICC

Dillon Heyliger

Dillon Heyliger was the pick of the bowlers for the Canadian side against Pakistan in the last match. He snapped two wickets in his spell of four overs and conceded just 18 runs in his spell.

Source: X

India vs CanadaGroup stageKey playersT20 World Cup
ANI

