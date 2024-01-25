Players to watch out for in India vs Ireland U19 WC match

NEW DELHI: India clinched a massive 84-run win over Bangladesh in their first match of the ongoing U19 World Cup at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. Following the win on Sunday, India will lock horns against Ireland on Thursday. Here are the key Indian players to look out for in the game.

India opener Adarsh Singh was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 76-run knock against Bangladesh in the previous game. He had a stupendous game against Bangladesh and is likely to play a pivotal role in the upcoming game.

India U19 skipper Uday Saharan scored 64 runs against Bangladesh and helped his side clinch an 84-run win. The skipper will play a crucial role while leading his side against Ireland.

Star U19 player Arshin Kulkarni failed to make a mark against Bangladesh in India's first game of the World Cup. But he will lead the Indian batting order in the upcoming game.

Spinner Saumy Pandey picked up four wickets in India's match against Bangladesh. He will again lead the Indian bowling in the forthcoming match against Ireland.